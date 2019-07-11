Four Kansas City residents have pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from roles in a series of metro area armed robberies, which included an Independence store.

Brion McDonald, 30, and Felicia Green, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City – McDonald to one count of robbery and Green to participating in a robbery conspiracy and possessing a gun during a violent crime.

Co-defendant Clyde Jackson, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday to seven counts of robbery and one count each of felony gun possession and possessing a gun during a violent crime. Co-defendant Thomas Davis pleaded guilty July 1 to five counts of robbery and possessing a gun during a violent crime.

Jackson, Davis and Green were involved in four armed robberies in January 2018, including the Family Dollar on 35th Street near Blue Ridge Cut-Off in Independence. In all, at least one of the defendants admitted involvement in six robberies in Kansas City, Raytown and Independence.

Under the terms of their plea agreements, Jackson and Davis each face 20 to 30 years in federal prison without parole. All four defendants are scheduled to be sentenced in November.