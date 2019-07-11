Patrons are back in the pool at the Westlake Aquatic Center in Laurie.

Approximately three weeks ago a car slammed through one of the walls and landed in the pool, but no injuries were reported. The pool itself had no damage and reopened a week later once some needed cleaning was taken care of. The wall that was damaged in the incident was immediately sealed up and now the only thing left to take care of is simply turning in bids to officially fix the wall once it is improved by the insurance company.

“We won’t have any out-of-pocket expenses and fortunately the lady that had the accident had adequate coverage to take care of problems,” said Westlake Aquatic Center Board Member Larry Biron who also noted that contracts for members were extended a week to cover the time the pool was closed down.

Biron commended the work of the insurance and construction companies to quickly get things turned around and said everything is back to exactly the way it was with the wall being the last piece of the puzzle.

A total estimate of damages is unavailable at this time.