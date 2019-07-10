Sarah Thyng will be teaching a 2 day workshop with Paint Markers on Wood.

Sarah Thyng will be teaching a 2 day workshop with Paint Markers on Wood. On Day 1 we will be painting a floral wreath and quote on wood. Day 2 we will be framing the finished product. At the end of the workshop we will be giving away a Set of 7 Uni Posca Marker Pens to one lucky person!

What to bring: 1 White fine point water based acrylic paint marker. 1 Black medium point water based acrylic paint marker. Age group: 13 yrs. and up Talent level: None needed- it's for everyone!

Date and Time: Day 1 Saturday, July 27 from 2 pm-4:30 pm Day 2 Sunday, July 28 from 2 pm-4:30 pm

Location: Bill Wood's Studio 752 Possum Hollow Rd. Camdenton, MO 65020

Price: $25 Please RSVP and pay a head of time by calling Sarah Thyng at 262-402-7933. Please note, there are only 12 spots available.