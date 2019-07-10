Reports are surfacing of multiple boats on fire at Village Marina. Multiple fire departments and first responders are on the scene attempting to put out the flames.

Reports are surfacing of multiple boats on fire at Village Marina. Multiple fire departments and first responders are on the scene attempting to put out the flames.

Heavy smoke is being reported in the area, drivers and pedestrians are advised to stay out of the area for the time being.

More information will be available as it is received.