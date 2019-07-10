The annual Rummage Sale of Lake Ozark Christian Church has been moved from October to August! It is scheduled this year on August 2 &3. Mark your calendars! The earlier dates will attract vacationers, parents shopping for back to school items and all types of bargain hunters. The change in date will also prevent conflicts with other area events.

This year’s sale will open promptly at 8 a.m. on both Thursday, August 2 and Friday, August 3. On Friday the sale will close at 5 p.m. The doors will close at 12 noon on Saturday. No early sales will be allowed. Many families have contributed to the annual sale! All types of clothing for men, women, and children will be available. There will also be many types of household items. Sporting goods are also hot items. There will be jewelry, books, shoes, purses, holiday items, tools and more. Furniture will be available. In case you get hungry, thee will be a table of baked goods. All items are reasonable priced and tax free.

The proceeds of the Lake Ozark Christian Church Rummage Sale are used by their women’s group to support church projects and local ministries.