Doug Scott, son of the late Clyde Curnutt and Rua Edna (Mabary) Scott was born on December 18, 1942 in rural Urbana, MO, and departed this life on June 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. At the time of his passing he was 76 years, 6 months, and 5 days of age.

Doug was raised on the family farm north of Urbana, Missouri and graduated from Skyline High School. After graduation he went to Auctioneering School in Kansas City. He was an Auctioneer for 50 years before he reluctantly retired. Doug was united in marriage to Jan Twidwell on November 30, 1979. Doug was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, cousin, best friend, and buddy. He loved his family and could talk for hours about who was who and where they lived. He served as a volunteer for the Hickory County Soil and Water District for 20 years and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Hermitage. Doug loved his Lord and Savior and was a conservative independent. He was a member of the Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Janice “Kay” Scott. He is survived by his wife Jan of the home; his daughter, Katie Scott of Urbana, MO; his stepchildren, Brenda Butler of Port Charlotte, FL, Monte Dudgeon of Springfield, MO, and Barry Dudgeon of Venice, FL; four step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. He also leaves many cousins, other family members, and many friends who will all truly miss him.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Cole officiating. Escorts will be Jerald Mabary, Monte Dudgeon, Ryan Mitchell, Dwane Mackey, Donnie Hodges, and Ronnie Mabary. Honorary escorts will be Mac Snyder, Guy Snyder, and Barry Dudgeon. Interment will be in the Little Niangua Cemetery under the care and direction of the Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Urbana. Visitation will be from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences and online register book entries may be left at www.cantlonotterness.com.