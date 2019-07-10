City Administrator Jeff Hancock says that the board of aldermen are “dumbfounded” as to why this is. The board is currently preparing to review the next fiscal year's budget as soon as August and as of July receipts, the city is looking at a 2.44% decrease in sales tax revenue, or around $33,000.

While word of mouth reports may suggest otherwise, the city of Camdenton is in the midst of solving why year-to-year sales tax is currently down.

City Administrator Jeff Hancock says that the board of aldermen are “dumbfounded” as to why this is. The board is currently preparing to review the next fiscal year’s budget as soon as August and as of July receipts, the city is looking at a 2.44% decrease in sales tax revenue, or around $33,000.

Hancock says that month-to-month sales tax has a tendency to bounce around between highs and lows. Normally, these changes even out. The city has seen increases in this area over the last two fiscal years. This current decrease is not something the board was expecting.

When talking to businesses around town, Hancock says that they are gathering the impression that commerce is doing fine. There doesn’t seem to be a main issue pointing to the decrease the city is facing. However, Hancock shared a few factors that he believes may be the cause, and may also be an area that the city looks into to improve.

Firstly, Hancock says that internet sales may be an area that they haven’t looked into enough. While retail chains and restaurants are submitted positive outlooks on revenue, Hancock says that ordering from Amazon and other online outlets may be sucking some of the revenue out of local stores.

Another issue that may be in play is the recent string of bad weather. The heavy rains in June may have taken some of the tourism out of the area, resulting in a partial slump of sales tax revenue. Hancock says that, if this is in fact a key component of this decrease, it should swing back around in the later months of summer, assuming the weather stays hot and dry.

Until a concrete reason has been discovered for this decrease, Hancock says the most important thing they can do is continue promoting Camdenton as a great place of business. With a number of important capital and retail projects in the works, including the runway expansion at the city airport and the community center and OTC conceptions, there is much to look forward to.

“I wouldn’t say this is a case for alarm, but we are monitoring it closely,” Hancock said.