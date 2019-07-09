An East St Louis man vacationing over the July 4 holiday is behind bars on $150,000 bond after a security guard at a lakefront venue found a stash of cocaine and Ecstasy while doing bag searches at the entrance.

Elricko R. Mosley, 35, was taken into custody by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department on July 6 after being alerted to a possible trafficking situation by security personnel at Shady Gators. He is being held in the Camden County Jail.

Mosley has been charged with two counts of felony trafficking or attempted drug trafficking.

Mosley was detained by security after they found what was described in court documents as a large amount of suspected illegal drugs. They came across a large amount of suspected illegal drugs as he was coming into the venue.

Mosley told deputies he had been “given” the drugs in Illinois before coming to Lake of the Ozarks to vacation over the weekend. Mosley said he did not get the drugs locally.

Deputies confiscated on bag of a white powdery substance which field tested positive for cocaine. Five other smaller bags of what appeared to be the same substance were also found. Three of the bags weighed 1 gram each and two weighed a 1/2 gram each.

Three other bags were multicolored capsules that Mosley allegedly admitted were Ecstasy.

Law enforcement asked for the higher bond based on his past criminal history. Mosley has multiple resisting arrest and failure to appear charges. His background includes leaving the scene of an accident, vehicle theft, counterfeiting, pot possession, forgery, unlawful use of a weapon deceptive practice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing and delivering pot.

His criminal record states back to 2003. His most recent conviction was in 2017 on drug charges when he received a 2-year sentence.