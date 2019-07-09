Bryan is a native of Palmer, Alaska and graduated from High School at Palmer, Alaska on May 1997.

Bryan is a native of Palmer, Alaska and graduated from High School at Palmer, Alaska on May 1997. He enlisted in the Active Army in August 1999 as a Heavy Construction Equipment Operator. He completed Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He retired from the Active Army with 20 years of service with three combat deployments and is a Bronze Star recipient.

Bryan has attended the following military schools; all NCOES schools through Senior Leaders Course, Small Group Instructor Course, Army Basic Instructor Course, Air Assault School, Equal Opportunity Leaders Course, Modern Army Basic Combatives Course and the Combat Life Savers Course too include several functional schools.

Bryan’s hobbies and interests include coaching baseball, basketball and football. He likes camping with family and any water sports. Bryan likes to garden and is a big STL Cardinals and Blues fan.

He is married to Michelle Marshall and is a father of two sons and two daughters: Marissa, Parker, Faith and Tyler.