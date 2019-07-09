The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside of Independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs:

Adams Pointe Golf Club, 1601 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, inspected June 20.

• Chemical bottle on prep table. Corrected.

Adams Pointe Golf Club, 1601 N.W. R.D. Mize Road, inspected June 27.

• Spray bottle of cleaner was unlabeled near the dishwasher. Repeat. Re-inspection required.

Shangri-La Rehab & Living Center, 930 Duncan, inspected June 21.

• Can opener had a black build-up on the blade. Corrected on site.

• Inside the ice machine had a black build-up. Re-inspection scheduled for June 26 and a re-inspection fee of $105 will be due at that time.

• Window air condition vent had a build-up of dust.

• Racks in the walk-in had a build-up of dust.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell, 1236 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected June 24. No violations.

Welcome Inn, 3300 Jefferson, inspected June 24. No violations.

Welcome Inn, 3300 Jefferson, inspected July 1. No violations.

Elks Lodge, 100 N.E. Brizendine Road, inspected June 25.

• Boxes of food were being stored on the floor. Corrected. Food was immediately moved.

• Floor of the walk-in freezer has a sticky residue build-up.

• Soda gun nozzle at the bar had a discolored/black build-up. Corrected; nozzle was immediately cleaned and sanitized.

Sinclair's Restaurant, 1402 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 26.

• Hood vents have a significant build-up of grease and dust. Repeat and correct by Aug. 25.

Casa Mexico, 2525 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected June 26.

• The floor around the water heater and dishwashing area had an accumulation of water. Corrected.

Texas Roadhouse, 455 N.E. Coronado Drive, inspected June 28. No violations.