Woods Supermarket in Osage Beach has confirmed that they will be closing for good on July 27. Randy Jagears, store Manager in Osage Beach and Eldon, sited a lack of traffic to the location as their main reason. He says that the store receives a high volume of traffic only 2-3 months out of the year.

Jagears says the chain is always looking for new locations, but has nothing planned as of right now for reopening in the Osage Beach area.

The Eldon Woods location, however, will reopen in mid-August after receiving major renovations. Major structural and interior damage was caused by the recent tornado and had to be repaired.