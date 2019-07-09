The old Missouri Penitentiary is situated on forty-seven acres near the Jefferson City Capitol building. It housed up to 4,900 prisoners at one time during its lifetime from 1836 until 2004. It was one of the largest prisons in the U.S. Forty inmates, including one woman, were sent to the gas chamber on the grounds of the prison. The prison is now open for several types of tours including paranormal, photography, and historic. Private tours are available. Visit www.missouripentours.com for more information.