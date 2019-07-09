The Missouri State Highway Patrol announces the last stretch of the Osage River that was closed due to high water – from the Missouri River to Lock and Dam #1 – has now reopened. This means the Osage River has now reopened for recreational boating for the entire length that was once closed – from the Missouri River to Bagnell Dam.

The Patrol’s Water Patrol Division has determined the water level has dropped sufficiently to allow safe recreational traffic. While the river is now completely open, boaters should avoid creating wakes in areas still experiencing high water conditions. Boaters should also be alert for floating debris.

On June 4, due to deteriorating safety conditions as a result of flooding and to prevent further property damage, Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten (in consultation with the Patrol) authorized the closure of the Osage from the Missouri River to Bagnell Dam for recreational boating pursuant to Revised Missouri Statutes Section 306.124(3).

The river has reopened to recreational boating in stages as conditions improved. On June 10, the Osage reopened from the Route B Bridge in St. Thomas, MO, to Bagnell Dam. On June 21, the Osage reopened from Lock and Dam #1 to St. Thomas, MO.