A boating mishap caused a boat that ran aground near the .6 mile marker of the Glaize arm to catch fire. By land the boat fire was located near Jeffries Rd. in Osage Beach.

A boating mishap caused a boat that ran aground near the .6 mile marker of the Glaize arm to catch fire. By land the boat fire was located near Jeffries Rd. in Osage Beach.

Todd M. Weir was traveling down the .6 mile marker of the Grand Glaize arm at 10:35 P.M. Monday night when he attempted to avoid floating debris, but struck the item instead. This causes all occupants to be ejected from the vessel. The 1996 Chapparel then struck the shore and caught fire.