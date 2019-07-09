Some Eldon residents still struggling with the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through the community in May, will be receiving assistance from Ameren Missouri.

Ameren, working with the Eldon Ministerial Alliance, has provided 25 new air conditioners to help residents rebuild following the destruction of the EF3 tornado that damaged several hundred homes and businesses. The storm left over 3,000 Ameren customers without power for several days.

According to information provided by the city of Eldon, more than 280 homes were damaged, with 47 residences receiving major damage and another 5 were a total loss.

"We don’t stop when we restore power. These are our communities, neighbors and friends and after the devastating tornadoes and flooding this year, community resources are spread thin. With more families needing help, we must come together and support our community. We hope these air-conditioners will help customers stay cool and safe this summer in Eldon," said Chip Webb, Central Missouri division director of Ameren Missouri.

The air-conditioners are ENERGY STAR®-certified units, which means they meet high standards for energy efficiency and will cost less to operate. On average, these air-conditioners will cost less than a dollar a day to operate.

The Eldon Ministerial Alliance is an association of several of the Eldon Churches who work together in caring for the benevolent needs of our community; i.e. temporary shelter and lodging, assistance with utility bills, and cooperating with local food assistance.

The EMA's has been contributing to the storm recovery efforts since it struck in May.