Herb and Janet Baker have decided to go into “grandparent mode”. Or at least, so says Herb Baker himself. The couple have grandkids on the way and want to spend more time with their family. This is what led to their decision to hand over the reins of The Exchange in Camdenton to Mike and Chelsey Cisar.

The Baker’s started their work at the Exchange in 2014 and were able to host their first wedding by 2015. Herb says the work was a labor of love, but the day to day maintenance requirements were growing too large for the couple to continue on with. Herb says that Janet and he were still creatively excited with where the business was heading. However, it had come time to transfer the management side of things to a younger couple with a business mindset.

“We think The Exchange plays a niche role,” Herb Baker said. “Now, I think we will continue to look at other ideas and opportunities.”

Mike Cisat says Chelsey and he went to high school with the Baker’s daughter, forming an existing relationship long before the work being done at the Exchange. Though the couple now lives in St. Louis, Mike says they try to visit the lake as much as possible. The couple both attended St. Louis University and stayed in the city due to the friends they had met along the way.

He says they both have “small business spirit”, which he hopes will translate well into this new venture. He explained that the couple wanted a place they could call their own and, with Mike’s entrepreneurial mindset and Chelsey’s talent for planning, the Exchange fit the bill.

The plan for now is to keep The Exchange name as is and to keep operations as similar as possible. Of course, over time, they plan to set things up for future success and expansion. Mike says that the Bakers did a great job of setting things up, and now they want to continue “planting ideas into fertile soil.”

One of the desires Mike has for the space is to make it more readily available for anyone to use. Though weddings and organized events will be a mainstay, more sudden needs will be an area he wants to expand on. He says they also want to explore new business partnerships in the area and continue to make the Exchange a local destination.

With this change in ownership, there will be no lull in service. The Cisars are already at work with clientele and will be adjusting to the learning curve as they go. Mike says they are heavily book through 2019, but do have an opening in October for those interested. Otherwise, 2020 is filling quickly and Mike says they are excited to see what the new year brings.

The Exchange can be found at 57 Court Circle S.W. in Camdenton.