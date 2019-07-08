The Missouri Military Academy is preparing to bring back its varsity swim team for the first time in quite some time.

According to the Missouri State High School Activities Association website there was a time when the Fighting Colonels had two different individual champions when it came to pool-based athletics. There was just one slight issue with those accomplishments, though, and that was the fact that they took place in 1943, and apparently the record keeping standards of that era weren't quite as particular or specific as you might expect it to be compared to now-a-days.

That doesn't steal from the importance of the accomplishment, but only having the name McCue to go with the time of 26.30 in the 50 Free does leave things slightly open-ended. In the retired events that year, meaning an event that no longer takes place, Hill took the top-spot in the 220 Free.

The Fighting Colonels also have a long, varied and proud wrestling tradition, but their only individual wrestling champion came in 1947 when Tim Donovan won a title. His weight class is retired and mentioned as unlisted.

MMA's track and field virtue's have also been well documented over time starting in 1934 when Carter set the mark in the Discus with a distance of 125-06.0. In the retired sprints S. Russo earned his championship in 1937 in the 200 low hurdles with a time of 23.30 and in the retired sprints Maloney claimed the 220 yard dash in 1927 by clocking in at 23.20 while Bushyhead won the 440 yard dash in 1937 after coming in at 50.50.

In the retired jumps department Pat McGee couldn't have done much more in 1966 once he charted a distance of 21-11.75 in the broad jump, a mark Bairdb initially set at 20-06.5 in 1929 for the Colonels. The retired relays were another story all together, though, because it was 1943 when the 4 x 220 relay squad topped the field in 1:38.60, yet the performance to beat was when the 1937 Medley Relay Team clocked in at 1:38.10 to earn its individual championship.