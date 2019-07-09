Tragedy marred the July 4 holiday as the official holiday weekend was winding down.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported the body of a 57-year-old Stover man was recovered by the water patrol division around 2:30 a.m. on July 8.

The victim identified as David Crouse, was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. He was last seen swimming after a Cobalt boat owned by a family member that was adrift. Crouse was not wearing a life jacket. The incident occurred at the 56-mile marker in Morgan County.

Crouse was one of 3 drowning victims reported statewide.

On July 5, Rebecca L. Feese, 33, of Warsaw, MO, drowned when she attempted to wade across a low water crossing and was swept downstream. The incident occurred in Benton County on Balke Road at Truman Lake. It is unknown whether Feese was wearing a life jacket.

The third drowning over the holiday weekend occurred on July 7, 2019, on the St. Francis River. The victim was identified as Barbara Reese, 52, of Dexter, Mo.. Reese was swimming in the river when she began to struggle and went under. She never resurfaced. Reese was not wearing a life jacket.

Troopers on Lake of the Ozarks worked 12-hour shifts during the holiday period, keeping as many troopers as possible on the water to increase visibility. The holiday counting period officially got underway on July 3 at 6:00 p.m.. The official counting period ended July 7, at 11:59 p.m..

During that counting period, troopers on the water worked 5 boat crashes, 4 boating injuries, made 4 boating while intoxicated arrests and worked the drowning. There were no boating related fatalities.

Troopers were also out handing out t-shirts provided by Ameren Missouri to children wearing their lifejackets on the water.

In Troop F on the roadways, there were 50 crashes, 10 injuries, 14 drunk driving arrests and no fatalities.

Statewide, on the water troopers worked 11 boating crashes, which included five injuries and zero fatalities. Troopers made 12 BWI arrests and 28 drug arrests. Statewide statistics include the numbers from Troop F.

Roadways statewide, 376 traffic crashes were reported, which included 139 injuries and nine of the 12 fatalities. Troopers also made 160 DWI arrests and 110 drug arrests over the holiday weekend. Local municipalities worked the remaining 3 fatalities.