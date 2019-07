MoDOT will close Adair County Route P between the Highway 63 bypass and Somerset Drive for a culvert replacement on July 16.

Work will be completed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. that day.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes at that time. Work is weather dependent and could be delayed.

For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636).