Teaching a child how to cook takes a lot of patience. Yes, cooking takes more time when you have little ones helping, and you can expect more mess. But time invested in cooking with children is well spent.

Teaching a child how to cook takes a lot of patience. Yes, cooking takes more time when you have little ones helping, and you can expect more mess. But time invested in cooking with children is well spent.

Here are some great reasons to cook with kids:

Cooking is an important life skill not taught in school. Kids who cook become adults who cook, and meals prepared at home are healthier than eating out. The earlier that kids become accustomed to nutritious foods, the less likely that unhealthy, highly processed foods will appeal to them. Teach them to cook now, and you won’t have to worry about this survival skill once they are out on their own.

Cooking together fosters communication and cooperation among siblings. Even the most argumentative siblings will likely work together when baking cookies is involved.

Time in the kitchen allows quality time with a parent. Besides cooking, just being together without outside distraction is a prime time for conversation. Your time chatting and cooking in the kitchen together becomes even more important as they reach the adolescent and teenage years.

Cooking teaches kids an appreciation for real food. The kitchen is a natural environment to talk about where the food comes from, how it’s grown, the health benefits of different foods and making good food choices.

When kids help out in the kitchen, they are more likely to try new foods. Even picky eaters are more tempted to try something new if they had a hand in making it.

Cooking helps develop fine motor skills (stirring, rolling, sprinkling), lets the kids practice math (fractions, multiplication, measuring, counting), develops reading and comprehension (following a recipe), and teaches science (basic chemistry principles).

Cooking lets kids express their creativity, especially when they are old enough to start cooking some on their own.

Helping out in the kitchen promotes confidence and self-esteem. Kids feel a sense of accomplishment and pride when they can announce that they made (or helped make) the dish or meal. It’s even better when other family members give them praise or tell them they liked it.

It’s never too late, or too early, to begin showing your kids around the kitchen. Kids of all ages can help with kitchen tasks. Teach your child the importance of safety while cooking. Show them how to use kitchen tools safely, how to use oven mitts and how to operate appliances. You also need to teach them about food safety and proper handwashing when handling food.

Here’s a general guide for what to expect at different ages:

Kids younger than 3 years old can watch what happens in the kitchen and may be able to help with small tasks. Teach them about food by naming the foods you have. Give them some plastic bowls, measuring cups and spoons to pretend cook along with you.

Kids 3 to 5 years olds can help measure ingredients; chop softer vegetables with a butter knife; tear lettuce; stir, whisk, or mash foods; assemble a pizza; and probably crack an egg. Let them count ingredients as you cook. They also can set the table and help clear after the meal. Find a sturdy stool for them to stand on so they can watch and help.

Kids 5 to 7 years olds should be proficient at measuring, mixing, pouring, grating and peeling. They can start to develop some knife skills if you think they are ready. Have them read the recipe out loud. Let them start making part of their school lunch.

Kids 8 to 11 years old can follow simple recipes, help with meal planning, open cans and start to use the oven or stove with supervision. They can help with dipping and breading meats or vegetables for cooking. Be sure to teach them about cross contamination and keeping raw foods away from vegetables or cooked foods.

Kids 12 and up can have some unsupervised time in the kitchen and follow more complex recipes. They can use equipment like blenders or food processors, once taught how to do so safely.

Last but not least, cooking with kids is fun! You will build many positive memories centered on food, meals and being in the kitchen.

Anita Marlay, R.D., L.D., is a dietitian in the Cardiopulmonary Rehab department at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Mo.