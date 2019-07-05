Born in Torrance, California to Vernon Michael Dickson and Janet Theresa (Andreff) Dickson.

Born in Torrance, California to Vernon Michael Dickson and Janet Theresa (Andreff) Dickson. He moved to Missouri with his family in 1986 and grew up in rural Callaway County where he enjoyed hiking, fishing, drawing, writing songs, and photography. He earned his blue belt and won several trophies and medals in Tai Kwon Do.

Throughout his career he worked at several mid-Missouri businesses including Maytag in Jefferson City and True Manufacturing in Mexico, MO. He graduated from Columbia College in December 2015 with an AA in Computer Information Systems. He is survived by his parents and his sisters: Sara Walsh, Rebecca Windle, and Deborah Freemantle. Also survived by his aunt and cousins.

A graveside memorial service for friends and family will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Columbia Cemetery, 30 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203. He is deeply missed and will always be loved by his family and friends.