Lake Regional Health System is pleased to welcome a new director and a new clinic manager. Joe Ornelas, R.N., BSN, has joined Lake Regional as director of Perioperative Services. This position oversees Surgery, Outpatient Services, Multi-Services, Pain Clinic, Diagnostic and Surgery Center, and Central Sterile.

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to welcome a new director and a new clinic manager. Joe Ornelas, R.N., BSN, has joined Lake Regional as director of Perioperative Services. This position oversees Surgery, Outpatient Services, Multi-Services, Pain Clinic, Diagnostic and Surgery Center, and Central Sterile.

“We are pleased to welcome Joe to Lake Regional,” said Melissa Hunter, Lake Regional’s senior vice president of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer. “He has more than 20 years of experience in perioperative services, including 14 years in a leadership role. Our patients and staff will benefit from his commitment to delivering compassionate and safe patient-centered care.”

Ornelas began his health care career as a certified surgical technologist and surgical first assistant before becoming a registered nurse. He has worked as an assistant operating room manager, operating room manager and director of Surgical Services. In March, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Colorado Tech University. Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Ornelas also lived in southern California growing up. His wife, Kelly, is also a registered nurse, and they have five children — four sons and one daughter — between the ages of 9 and 29. They also have three dogs. His hobbies include working on cars, cooking, fishing and watching his kids’ sports.

Chelle Haynes has joined Lake Regional as clinic manager of Lake Regional Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Haynes spent the last eight years working in provider relations for Missouri Care, a role that included assisting Lake Regional providers with quality initiatives.

“One of the things that drove her to us was our quality scores and how great our physicians are,” said Mary Lou Gamm, director of Women’s and Children’s Services. “And we were impressed with her knowledge of what goes into providing compassionate, patient-centered care. We’re excited to have her looking out for our patients, our staff and our providers.”

Previously, Haynes worked for the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) as a grant administrator for a $12.1 million Social Services Block Grant Disaster Grant, and for HealthLink and Anthem in St. Louis as a provider relations representative. She is certified in emergency management and in volunteer management and coordination.

Haynes grew up in Jefferson City and lives there now. She has five children between the ages of 9 and 16. Her hobbies include being outdoors and near the water, volunteering, working with rescue dogs, horseback riding, and watching sports. She also serves as the social media manager for Pulaski County COAD (Community Organization Active in Disaster) and looks forward to becoming more involved with volunteer activities for the communities Lake Regional serves.