Harry Grant Hackett, of Macks Creek, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home.

Harry was born on January 7, in Wichita, Kansas. He was the son of Clayton and Hazel (Ralph) Hackett. On June 17, 1985 he was united in marriage to Donna Woycheese.

Together they have shared over 34 years of marriage. Harry served his country proudly in the United States Navy and was a World War II Veteran. He worked as an engineer for the FAA for many years. Harry enjoyed DIY projects of many kinds and could fix just about anything himself.

He loved going to auctions, having ice cream as much as he could and “encouraging and cheering” for his grandkids. Harry also had a very special place in his heart for all of his cats.

He is survived by his wife Donna of the home, sons Robert Weeks of Fort Worth, Texas and Craig (Melissa) Woycheese of Springfield, Missouri, daughters Lori (Otis) Price of Orlando, Florida and Valerie (Eddie) Holmes of Roach, Missouri; and 9 grandchildren, Lauren, Danielle, Nicholas, Sophie, Maya, Kayla, Kyle, Clare and Sarah and 8 great grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Hazel Hackett, former wife Wilma and sister Dorothy. Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Macks Creek, Missouri.

Inurnment will be at Laughlin Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Macks Creek, Missouri.