It began in Gdansk, Poland on a freighter named the MV Egelantiersgracht along the coast of the Baltic Sea. More than 3,700 miles later it pulled into the Port of Valleyfield in Canada — the first stop on the journey of the 53-foot 510 Sky Galeon that will eventually dock on Lake of the Ozarks at the 16-mile marker.

From Canada, the freighter made its way 500 miles to the United States, docking at the Port of Cleveland on the Great Lakes where the yacht was unloaded and taken to Port Clinton, Ohio along the Portage River and Lake Erie. It will be rigged to continue by water from Ohio to St. Charles on the Missouri River. The final leg of its journey will be by land to its home port of MarineMax on Lake of the Ozarks. Anticipated arrival is mid-July.

With an overall length of 53’2”, the 510 Sky will be larger than many boats on the lake, but certainly not the largest.

Determined in 2016 to find a quality brand that could successfully compete with the more affordable pleasure yachts that were being imported into the U.S. market, MarineMax became the exclusive dealer in the Americas for Galeon Yachts, a Polish builder that has been in operation since 1982.

Gallon Yachts are new to the Midwest, but not to the boating industry worldwide.

According to MarineMax, the boating industry is experiencing significant changes with more European built cruisers and yachts being sold in the United States.

The strong U.S. economy and tight labor pool makes it difficult for U.S. yacht builders to compete with overseas builders. In 2009, U.S. builders manufactured 90 percent of cruisers that were sold in the United States.

By 2018 only 60 percent of yachts and cruisers sold were built in America.

Not to be overlooked, European yacht builders offer generations of experience, a strong pride in their craftsmanship, sleek modern designs, and competitive pricing.

Known overseas for their craftsmanship and design, MarineMax felt the partnership with Galeon was a good fit. Now their product line is being expanded from other MarineMax locations to include Lake of the Ozarks.

“The 510 Sky will appeal to the buyer who values quality craftsmanship, cutting edge design, and new technology. The 510 is great for families, or for couples who like to entertain,’ Kelly Koch, sales manager of MarineMax said. “The vessel is great for boaters who want to be able to get out of the sun as well as for those who want sunshine and wind in their face.”

What sets the Skydeck models apart from other yachts is their ability to combine the advantages of having a bridge deck with the distinct, sleek, sporty look of a hardtop, Koch said.

Looking at the 510 Skydeck, it would be easy to miss the flybridge, but it’s there with a helm station and sun lounges on each side.

The most interesting option on the 510 Sky is what is listed as ”beach mode” which allows the aft side decks to fold down widening the beam by 5 feet while the salon windows slide forward creating an open area from midship to the swim platform. Putting the salon and helm on the same level and adding a large glass sunroof overhead give the 510 Skydeck’s interior a large feel.

“The galley is just inside the sliding doors which makes it easy to serve folks in the aft cockpit or in the salon,” Koch said.

Depending on options, a buyer looking for a yacht that has all the amenities of home, can pick one up for somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.6 million.