Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a boat crash through a community dock near the 28 mile mark.

The release stated as follows:

We’ve responded to a boat crash at a community dock near the 28 mile mark/Osage Beach. Preliminary info is that a vessel struck a dock. One injury. The person is talking and alert. Further details will be released on our online reports.

More information will come as it becomes available.