Sunrise Beach Little Theatre is pleased to announce that they will be producing their sixth annual Summer Fest Event. This year's production, "Rap-Punzel" by Whitney Ryan Garrity directed by Cheryl Glawe will be performed at the Sunrise Beach Community Center on Friday and Saturday evenings July 19 and 20 at 7:00 pm. In this funny, pun-filled version of the classic fairy tale, a hip group of rappers narrates the story, which is told almost completely in verse! “Rap-Punzel” is a tasty mix of fresh, action-packed humor and wholesome fun, drizzled with giggles and good times for all. Tickets for Summer Fest are $10 for adults and $5 for 12 and under. A 50% discount applies to Saturday’s admission for those attending Friday’s performance. Doors will open at 6:00 pm. Reservations are not required. Food and drink concessions will be available for an additional charge. Actors pictured in the attached rehearsal photo are: Justice Whittle, Spencer Cowherd, Cole Cowherd, LaylaThurman, Samantha Libby and Lilly Barnes.