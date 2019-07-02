If you're looking for an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration, head to Eldon.

If you're looking for an old-fashioned Independence Day celebration, head to Eldon. The town knows how to celebrate Independence Day with fun activities for the kids, swimming, music and ends the day with a huge fireworks display. There’s even a red, white and blue themed “Let Freedom Ring” parade through town to kick off the activities.

The celebration kicks off with a 5K run/walk and parade in the morning. The afternoon is jam packed with family activities. Join in the fun in a kickball tournament, vendor booths, games and face painting. Live music will be provided along with reduced admission to the aquatic center.

This year the event will offer a food truck court with vendors from throughout the area showcasing their culinary skills with everything from sweets to tacos and barbeque. The finale of the evening is what may be the largest fireworks display in the area. Viewers can join the festivities in the park or find several great locations around town to watch the show.

5K Run & Walk

Things will get off and running with the annual 5K run and walk at 7:30 a.m. The course begins and ends at the aquatic center.

Parade

Lineup for the Independence Day parade will begin early, with the parade starts at 11:00 a.m. The parade begins and ends at Second and Pine Streets.

Vendor Booths

The Airpark opens at 11 a.m. with a variety of craft and food vendors opening for business.