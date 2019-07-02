It is with great sadness to announce that on Monday, June 3, 2019, Donald Lee Swaim succumbed to COPD and passed away at the age of 74.

Donald Lee Swaim was born on February 3, 1945 in Highland, Kansas to Doris and Clyde Swaim. He was the youngest of three children, with two older sisters, Shirley Swaim (Barber) and Virginia Swaim (Byrd). He joined the Army when he was only 17, serving in Panama. He enjoyed the lifestyle of the country so much that later in life, he visited similar places, like the Philippines, and Belize. Donald was a life-long learner who enjoyed reading and immersing himself in new topics. He had many great interests and was particularly fond of anthropology, geology, astronomy, and paleontology. He was a scientist at heart. In his spare time, he enjoyed working anacrostics, watching TV (especially the news) and working on puzzles. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like having a good meal paired with the perfect glass of wine.

Donald had a lively personality and would easily start up conversations with whoever was in the room, even with strangers, offering up a story or some tidbit of information he was just itching to share.

His passion for learning led him to build our two-story family home with his own two hands and launch multiple businesses.

Donald lived life on his own terms and his death was no different. He decided early on that upon his death, his body be donated to the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. This was his way of making a contribution to science and advancement of learning.

Donald Lee Swaim left his footprint on this Earth in the form of his six children, Janet, Michael, Samantha, Sarah, Ashleigh, and Zachary and his five grandchildren, Ashley, Brittney, Keegan, Benjamin, and Tessa.