Pleasant Green, also known historically as the Andrews-Chesnutt House and Winston Walker House and located near Pilot Grove in Cooper County, will be the location for the summer meeting of the Boonslick Historical Society (BHS) on July 21.

The home is located on the south side of Highway 135 six miles southwest of Pilot Grove. The meeting begins at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Refreshments will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Small group tours of the house will be given.

Pleasant Green is a two-story, five bay, classic Revival-style brick dwelling with a two-story wood frame addition. It features a front portico supported by six columns. The house also has a one-and-one-half-story brick section and one-story kitchen wing. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

Also on the property are historic structures, including a smokehouse and a two-pen frame building, one of several that were in the slave quarters at one time behind and east of the main house. Only this one “quarters” structure remains. A hexagonal wood-frame barn built circa 1900 is no longer standing.

The house originally was a small brick structure, then the front two-story was added in the 1830s and the back wing was added around 1840-50. The first house was also used as a post office until the MKT railroad came through in 1872; thereafter, it was called the “post-office room,” later the "growlery."

A new post office was built at the top of the hill in 1872 and also became the phone office. When it was abandoned, the remains were moved behind the main house.

The house was the residence of journalist and U.S. Army Col. Stanley Andrews (1894-1994) and his wife, Florence Venita (Cox) Andrews.

It is currently owned by their daughter, Florence “Winky” Chesnutt Friedrichs, a seventh-generation descendant of the Walker family that originally built the house. Friedrichs is a well-known Missouri artist who works with copper, other metals and wood to create art pieces, including copper panels with ecclesiastical themes. She also creates pen and ink drawings and oil and watercolor paintings.

Col. Andrews was in active service with the U.S. Army during World Wars I and II, serving overseas several years, and afterward working for the State Department, both in Washington, D.C., and abroad. He was appointed by President Harry S. Truman to be administrator of the Foreign Aid Program.

BHS members and guests are invited to stop at the Cooper County Historical Society

Research Center while visiting Pleasant Green. The Center is located at the corner

stop sign on Hwy 135 in Pilot Grove. It is open from 1-5 p.m.

The Boonslick Historical Society was founded in 1937 and meets several times a year to enjoy historical topics pertinent to the Boonslick area. Society members have worked together over the years to publish historical books and brochures and to mark historic sites. The Society supported the founding of Boone’s Lick State Historic Site, marked the sites of Cooper’s Fort and Hannah Cole’s Fort and restored a George Caleb Bingham painting on loan to The Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art, Central Methodist University, Fayette.