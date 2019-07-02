Becky Jo LaRock-Derrington, 64, of Camdenton, Missouri departed this life on the early morning of Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Becky was born December 30, 1954 in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Howard "Bob" and Florence (Tattershall) Linkey.

Becky was united in marriage on July 3, 1984 in Sunrise Beach to Francis S. LaRock. Together they enjoyed thirty-one years of marriage, two children, and six grandchildren. Francis preceded her in death in November 2015.

Becky was united in marriage on June 23, 2019 in Shawnee, Kansas to Dr. Kenneth L. Derrington. Becky was the true embodiment of lake life. She learned to water ski before she could walk, drove a john boat to her waitressing job during high school and spent her years teaching her children and grandchildren about the simple joys and adventures of living life on the water. Becky was a devout Christian and her faith was evident in all aspects of her life.

Her morals, character, and selfless nature drove her to be an active and respected member of the lake community. You can see this drive in her career as a nurse and healthcare professional at the Westlake Medical Center in Laurie, Missouri where she spent most of her career.

She cared for her patients like they were family and constantly put the needs and worries of the community above her own. We know her kindness and generosity will be passed along in the spirit of every life she influenced.

You can see the legacy she leaves behind in her children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Becky is survived by her husband, Dr. Kenneth L. Derrington; her children, Alysia Bianco and husband Nick of Lenexa, Kansas and Dylan LaRock and wife Jenny of Olathe, Kansas; five grandchildren, Lucas, Olivia, Kieran, and Hunter LaRock, and Maxwell Bianco; one sister, Judy Newland and her husband Tom of Sunrise Beach, Missouri and her stepmother, Thelda Linkey of Columbia, Missouri.

Becky was preceded in death by her father, Howard "Bob" Linkey; her mother, Florence Burns; her step-father, John Burns; her brother, David Linkey and her granddaughter, Charlotte Bianco.

A celebration of Becky's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Life Church of the Nazarene in Camdenton, Missouri. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family funeral fund or the American Cancer Society.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family funeral fund or the American Cancer Society. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.