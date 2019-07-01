The projects listed will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the mid-Missouri area for the two-week period of July 1 – July 12, 2019. The projects listed will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

MoDOT reminds motorists to buckle up, slow down, follow posted signs and drive safely through work areas. For more information about a project, please contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. You can also follow MoDOT’s Central Missouri District on Twitter and Facebook at https://twitter.com/MoDOT_Central and MoDOT Central Missouri District.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Camden County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route J over the Little Niangua River north of Deer Meadow Road - New bridge construction continues. The roadway will remain closed until the project is complete in late August.

Overnight Hours

Route 5 between Route 54 and Pier Thirty-One Road – Roadside maintenance will begin Thursday, July 11. The project is scheduled for completion in late August.

Route 54 between Route KK and East Valley Drive – Pavement improvement continues. The project is scheduled for completion in late-July.

Miller County

Daylight Hours

Route 17 between Route 42 and Route 32 in Texas County – Microsurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Route Z between Route Y and Gersert Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Monday, July 1. The work will result in a full closure of the roadway for up to 30 minutes, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Morgan County

Daylight Hours

Route 5 between Gravois Heights Road and Church Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday July, 1 through Friday July, 12.

Route 135 between Route M and Rattlesnake Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3.

Route C between Route 54 in Cole County and Route 52 – Guardrail installation, milling and resurfacing continues. The project is scheduled for completion in November.