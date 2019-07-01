Steven B. Nyland, 66 of Devils Lake, ND, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Steven B. Nyland, 66 of Devils Lake, ND, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Steven Bruce Nyland was born on July 28, 1952, at Mercy Hospital, Devils Lake, the son of John L. and Arlouise (Hall) Nyland. Steven was reared, educated and lived his entire life in Devils Lake. He attended Prairie View Elementary School, Central Middle School and graduated from Devils Lake High School with the class of 1971. Steven worked with his Dad who owned and operated Electrical Services until John retired in 1992. Steven then worked for his brothers-in-law at Lake Region Electric. Steven retired in July of 2017. Steven was a humble man, who loved the simple life; a good day of fishing, good times with friends and being able to spend time with his family. He and Jeanette Herman were the proud parents of Steven Jr., Tyann and Dakota. He loved them with all his heart and did his best to be a good Dad. Steven’s time on earth seems much too short, but we know he will spend eternity in the arms of his Lord and Savior. Steven is survived by; his children, Steven Nyland Jr., Tyann Jore and Dakota Jore all of Devils Lake; grandchildren, Miah Towne and Jazmine LaFontaine; mother, Arlouise Nyland also of Devils Lake; sisters, Jackie (Mark) Erickstad of Bismarck, ND, and Toni (Brent) Pflaum, Devils Lake; niece and nephews, Chad Erickstad and Shawn Erickstad, Travis Pflaum, Megan (Dan) Lebrun and Matthew Pflaum; great-nieces and great-nephew, Sophia, Rhiana, Avery, Savanna, Aubrie, Hunter and Bridget; several aunts, uncles and cousins.