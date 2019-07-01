Alvina Fast of Waseca, Minnesota, formerly of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on June 18, 2019, at the Mayo Hospital - Mankato, Mankato, MN.

Alvina Fast of Waseca, Minnesota, formerly of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on June 18, 2019, at the Mayo Hospital - Mankato, Mankato, MN. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday July 8 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 715 24th Ave. S. Grand Forks, ND. Lunch and inurnment to follow. Alvina was born on the family farm east of Devils Lake, ND, on June 10, 1922, the daughter of Simon and Matilda (Anderson) Mahoney. She attended grade schools in North and South Minnewaukan Townships, except for three years of elementary school that she attended St. Mary’s Academy in Devils Lake. She graduated from Crary High School and Dakota Business College in Fargo, ND, where she was selected to take the Civil Service Examination. This led her to take employment in Washington, D.C. in 1941 at the Pentagon, in the Ordnance Department. A promotion soon followed to Heavy Equipment Supply Officer, a buyer of fork lift trucks and cranes for 13 depots and arsenals around the United States. She held this position for seven years. Upon returning to Grand Forks, Alvina married Leland Henry Fast on June 5, 1949, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. Leland and Alvina owned and operated the Fast Cleaning Service from their home in Grand Forks from 1949 to the late ‘60’s. Following the sale of the business, Alvina was employed by the Grand Forks Public Schools and then later, taking an office position with the Sunset Cemetery, now known as the Memorial Park South Cemetery. Alvina has been a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Grand Forks for over 60 years and a charter member with the present building. She is survived by; her daughter, Janice (Don) Aldrich of Waseca, MN, and by two grandchildren, Bryan (Nikki) Aldrich of Owatonna, MN, and Laura (Annie) Brandner of Grimes, IA; along with many nieces and nephews. Alvina was preceded in death by; her husband, Leland Fast, 1993; her parents, Simon and Matilda; son, Lyle Fast, 2007; infant daughter, Diane; two sisters, Myrtle Duray and infant sister, Doris; and two brothers, Earl and Lyle Mahoney. Visit www.wasecafuneral.com.