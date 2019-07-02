Family, friends and race fans will gather at Lake Ozark Speedway to pay their respects and celebrate the life of a lake area racer who was the victim in a fatal boating crash over the weekend.

Jason Russell was what may best be described as an avid driver who began making his appearance on tracks around central Missouri when he was still in high school. Over the years he amassed an impressive record, sometimes racing several nights a week and in several classes at each race. All told, Russell had 200 wins to his credit.

Russell was well known as a competitive driver. Fellow racer Steve Beach who runs Lake Ozark Speedway said he competed against Russell for 20 years and the two things you could always depend on when he showed up was he came to win and put on a show.

Beach said Russell had started to cut back on his racing schedule and had taken up boating. It is ironic but fitting that Russell died doing something he loved.

“The more he boated, the more he liked,” Beach said. “If he wasn’t working or racing, he was enjoying his boat.”

Lake Ozark Speedway will host Russell’s funeral at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The funeral will include final laps around the track with his younger brother, Justin, a fellow racer, driving Russell’s car one last time.

Beach said those gathered will celebrate Russell’s life in the style he would have appreciated. At the track and behind the wheel.

Russell was killed when the boat he was riding in was struck broadside in a collision at the 4-mile marker Saturday night. Russell owned the Formula he was in but a friend was driving the boat. The driver of the boat that struck Russell’s Formula was arrested for boating while intoxicated.

Details of the crash have not been released.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, investigators will be doing a comprehensive reconstruction of the crash to determine contributing factors.