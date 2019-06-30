The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for boaters to use caution around the 4-mile marker as officials work the scene.

A Eugene man is presumed downed and a search is underway following a boating accident at the 4-mile mark around 10 p.m. on Saturday night. The driver of one of the boats was arrested for boating while intoxicated.

Jason Russell, 39, was the occupant of a 1990 Formula and went missing after two boats collided on the main channel of Lake of the Ozarks. On Sunday morning, dive teams were in the area to assist in the search for Russell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for boaters to use caution around the 4-mile marker as officials work the scene.

Russell was in a boat driven by Bradley Siebeneck, 37, of Holts Summit, Mo., and was headed downstream when it collided with a 2002 Formula driven by Kelly L. Wise, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa. Wise was arrested for BWI.

Siebeneck received minor injuries along with passenger Brian D. Basham, 42, of Eldon. Both were taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment. Another passenger, Nathan P. Sneller, 37, of Jefferson City was seriously injured and was taken to Lake Regional by ambulance before being flown to University Hospital.

Kelly Wise received minor injuries and passenger Tammy Wise received moderate injuries. They were transported to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.



