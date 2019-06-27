Order your tickets today! The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club’s August Dance Party will be back for the third year. The event will feature Leslie Blasing from South Padre Island, Texas who will return to Camdenton on Thursday, August 8 to perform two concerts.

Leslie received the “Valley Star Award” Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, is a five-time Female Vocalist and four-time Entertainer of the Year in the Rio Grande Valley.

More than 700 people have been entertained at Leslie’s three shows in Camdenton held in the past two years.

The Leslie Blasing show/dance will take place at The Exchange, located behind the square in Camdenton. One show in the afternoon is from 2-4 p.m. and an evening show is from 7-9 p.m. Doors open one hour before the show. Tickets are $10 per person. The audience is allowed to bring beverages and snacks.

A large dance floor will be set up so dancers can enjoy 50s through 80s rock and roll, and country music beautifully sung by this talented vocalist. There is table seating for every ticket sold.

Tickets are available at www.LakeOfTheOzarksIdiotsClub.org ($11 to cover handling costs) or at the Idiot’s Club lakefront fundraising events: Franky & Louie’s on July 13, Lake House 13 on July 20 and Jolly Rogers on August 3.

All proceeds will be used by the Jesters of Goodwill to help youth living in poverty at Lake of the Ozarks. The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club is a 501(c)3 charity, that has spent more than $331,954 in five years to provide a variety of assistance to area youth in need. For more information call 573-280-6873 or email lotoidiotsclub@gmail.com.