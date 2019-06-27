The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for El Diez Cocina Mexicana at 1333 Bagnell Dam Blvd in Lake Ozark. The ribbon cutting took place on June 6th, 2019 at 4:30 pm. Attendees included El Diez Cocina Mexicana staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of their new restaurant in Lake Ozark and their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. El Diez Mexicana is a small family owned restaurant that showcases the specialties of authentic Mexican flavors and skills. This popular stop for traditional Mexican cuisine is located on the historical Bagnell Dam Strip. This is the preferred stop for signature comfort food standards like tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, chile rellenos and burritos. Their signature comfort foods are inspired by generations of classic Mexican cooking. They have a wide variety of domestic and imported beers as well as cocktails, wines and house made margaritas. For more information, visit their website at www.el-diez.com or call (573)-693-9859.