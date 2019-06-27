Kenneth Earl Smith, son of Walter Henry and Hazel Bernadine Swanson Smith, was born, July 17, 1937 in Darjeeling, India. He departed this life, June 23, 2019, in Lake Regional Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri at the age of eighty one years, eleven months and six days.

On April 03, 1958 in Des Moines, Iowa he was united in marriage to Virginia Lea Bolton and to this union three children were born. Together they shared sixty one years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia L. Smith of Gravois Mills, Missouri; three children, Leanne Payne and husband Byron of Cedar Hill, Missouri, David Smith and Brooke Douglas of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jayne Smith-Dubay and husband Jake of Parkland, Florida,; three grandchildren, Dalton Payne, Sam Smith, and Luke Dubay, brother, Dr. Edgar Smith and wife Sharyl of Des Moines, Iowa, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Kenneth was raised in Des Moines, Iowa. Graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955. After graduating he became a reservist in the United States Navy and attended the University of Iowa. He was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity. Kenneth lived in Marshalltown, Iowa, Kansas City, Missouri and then made his home here at the lake in 1996. Kenneth made a profession of faith and was a member of Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church.

Kenneth, “Kenny” or “Smitty” spent many hardworking years in the Transportation and Trucking Industry. Was a leader and past President of Kansas Motor Carriers, Board Member of the Missouri Motor Carriers.

He was involved in many organizations including; Rotary Club of Camdenton, Ozark Jazz Society, and the Osage Community Elks Lodge #2705.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created with his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.