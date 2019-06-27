Beth Eileen Biggs left us Saturday, June 15th at St Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ from complications related to a recent heart surgery, she was 65. She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Mary Lou Biggs; Her sister Nanette; and nephew Geoff Faeber.

Beth Eileen Biggs left us Saturday, June 15th at St Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, AZ from complications related to a recent heart surgery, she was 65. She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Mary Lou Biggs; Her sister Nanette; and nephew Geoff Faeber.

Beth attended Lindbergh High School in South St Louis county, and later Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau. A lover of watersports, she moved to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1990 with her husband and two sons. Drawn by the vastness of western landscapes, she relocated to the Phoenix area in 2012. She loved going for weekend mountain drives and watching the sun set on the Superstition mountains. Beth was a fun loving, outgoing person who could strike up a conversation with anyone. Her infectious smile and welcoming attitude made new acquaintances feel like lifelong friends. Her ability to effectively communicate across many departments made her invaluable asset to the companies she worked for. She enjoyed Broadway, especially Andrew Lloyd Weber.

Beth is survived by her husband Carl Brown of Phoenix, AZ; sons, Daniel and Matthew, both of Bozeman, Montana; Sisters Jan Braswell and Pam Faeber of Chesterfield, MO and Zionsville, IN respectively; Nieces Carrie Pullum, Amy Bowsher, and Ginger Decoursey.

A memorial service will take place Sunday, June 30th at 4pm at Strathalbyn Farms Club Pavillion, 552 Wolfrum Rd, St Charles, MO 63304. Donations can be made in her name to the American Heart Association.

Daylight

I must wait for the sunrise

I must think of a new life

And I mustn''t give in.

When the dawn comes

Tonight will be a memory too

And a new day will begin