Patricia “Pat” J. Pryde, age 82, of Blue Springs, formerly of Laurie, Missouri and Pekin, Illinois, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Manor in Blue Springs.

She was born November 12, 1936, in Ottawa, Illinois, a daughter of the late Ralph and Beulah (McCollough) Conrad.

On May 5, 1956, in Ottawa, she was united in marriage to James “Jim” R. Pryde, who preceded her in death on June 16, 2015. Pat was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Osage Community Elks Lodge 2705 in Laurie.

She is survived by her children, Jim Pryde and wife Debbie of Lee’s Summit, Missouri and Suellyn Tornay-Leggette and husband Kelly of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter, Kirsten Pryde and many other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Conrad and Jack Conrad and her sister, Betty Ocepek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29th, at the Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church located on Highway O in Laurie. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.