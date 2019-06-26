On June 25, 2019 at approximately 4:10 am Officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 54 and Case Road for a report of a male subject, later identified as Dale Russell Welcher, tearing road reflectors off the median divider. When Officers arrived, Welcher fled on foot eastbound into the westbound lanes of Highway 54. Welcher entered the wooded area near Jeffries Road when Officers lost sight of him.

While canvassing the wooded area for Welcher, Officers received a call of a male subject damaging vehicles in the Celebration Cruise parking lot, located at 5085 Davis Drive. When Officers arrived in that area, they seen Welcher and once again he fled on foot and was able to allude Officers.

At approximately 5:48 am an Officer patrolling in the 1100 block of Jeffries Road observed a yellow Caterpillar Bulldozer in the middle of the road. The Officer recognized Welcher driving the dozer, he made contact with Welcher and was able to take him into custody without further incident.

Two (2) vehicles were damaged in the Celebration Cruise parking lot, a 2001 Toyota Camry and a 2000 Toyota Camry. Both vehicles had damage to the turn signal switches and the rearview mirrors were torn off. While driving the bulldozer, damage was made to the asphalt on Jefferies Road as well as a yard at the Lakewood Resort Corporation located at 5027 Lakeport Drive.

Welcher was transported to Lake Regional Hospital for a fit for confinement exam and later transported to the Camden County Jail.

Welcher has been charged with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle 1st Degree; Resisting /Interfering with Arrest, Detention or Stop; and Property Damage and bond set at $50,000.00 surety.