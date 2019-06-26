The Gravois Volunteer Firefighters Association will sell barbeque ribs on Tuesday, July 2, Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4 in Laurie. This is an annual fundraiser, held to help children ages six to seventeen, who have survived burn injuries and smoke inhalation, to attend a special summer “burn” camp.

Relax and Let Them Do the Cooking

According to Gravois Fire Protection District Fire Chief Ed Hancock, the barbeque ribs are a favorite of locals because of their slow-cooked tenderness and secret rub. “We have the same customers come back year after year,” Chief Hancock said. “We don’t cut corners when we purchase the ribs. We buy only fresh-premium meat.” The association’s chef formerly owned a restaurant and he has perfected the rub recipe and smoking technique over the years.

About Midwest Children’s Burn Camp

At Midwest Children’s Burn Camp, (MCBC) campers enjoy adventures including zip lining, canoeing, archery, arts and crafts, and lots of dancing! MCBC offers a safe and supportive environment where young burn survivors spend a week with others who have also experienced the trauma of burn injuries.

Since all campers at this unique camp are survivors of burns, everyone has scars on the outside. Campers learn they are not defined by their "wrapping paper." The emphasis is focused on the beautiful person on the inside, not the scars on the outside. Campers learn a "can do" attitude and experience Fun, Friends and Memories that last a life-time. Camp positively impacts each child's attitude and self-image. It's a chance to have fun without the staring and questions that are too common for burn survivors.

"At camp I can put on my swim-suit and not worry about having to answer questions from strangers or re-live my accident," One camper explained. "One week of burn camp does more than years of therapy!"

Preorder your ribs just in time for your Fourth of July party for only $20 a slab by calling 573 374-4442. There are three pick-up times scheduled on the above dates, at the district office, located at 215 Route O in Laurie. Due to the popularity of the ribs, they will run out, so hurry and place your order now!