If you've been looking for your fix of classic cars, The Bandits may be bringing it straight to you. June 28th, Camdenton will be host to a parade of Pontiac Trans Ams as they rumble through town. The parade is in honor of Smokey and the Bandits.

The event began in Texas and will be going all the way to Kansas City. With over 110 cars in attendance, it will be hard to miss. John Kelsey, owner of Kelsey Tires in Camdenton, is one of the main reasons the group decided to make a stop in town. Kelsey’s museum is home to a number of rare and vintage automobiles.

The event is not only in honor of Smokey and the Bandit, but also to Burt Reynolds himself. Kelsey Tires supplied the tires on one of the vehicles Reynolds drove in the movie, and is one of the many claims to fame Kelsey enjoys.

The Bandits will be enjoying this while in town, with buses ready to shuttle drivers to and from Kelsey’s location on US-54. The drivers will make their way to Camdenton Middle School and park at the building. Lunch will be held for the group inside the building, with Kelsey and his wife hosting a number of memorabilia pieces inside the cafeteria. The public is welcome to take pictures and see the cars as they come through, but it is not considered a public event.

Kelsey says that this group is important as they recognize a significant era in this vehicles history. He says that the era of Reynolds and Smokey and the Bandit was important to tire salesman and classic car lovers. Being a salesman at the time of its release, he says it’s a tribute to an era that is loved by many.

“For those of us who were active in that era and in the tire business, it set the tone for that car and was very important,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey says he’s excited to see this feat come through town on their way to Kansas City and is sure that anyone able to witness the parade will be amazed. He says that the cars should be arrived between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The Trans Ams will mostly be painted in black and gold.