The Missouri-Southern Iowa (MOSI) Art Guild named Dot Skinta to be the MOSI Celebrated Artist for the month of May. Dot’s artwork is titled “Morning Glory Trio.” The long winter inspired Dot to start thinking about summer and flowers. In February she created this acrylic painting of flowers.

