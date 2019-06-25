If the price is right, Mid-County Fire Protection District may soon see a new addition to their lineup of stations.

If the price is right, Mid-County Fire Protection District may soon see a new addition to their lineup of stations. Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says that the district is currently soliciting bids for construction costs of a seventh station within their service area. The legal notice sent to local news media says that the bids will be open until 4:00pm, July 10.

Frandsen says that the Mid-County board made a promise some 20 years ago to the residents near the Camelot Estates, Niangua Bend service area to eventually include a manned station. Though the plan to build isn’t quite official, Frandsen is confident that the current board will be able to find the funds necessary and fulfill that promise.

The district was able to finally purchase a piece of land in the area that would be suitable for building nearly eight years ago. Frandsen says the land needed was in a narrow area in order to meet the areas they wanted to cover efficiently. He says they want to be able to keep the insurance rates of residents in the area secured and low for those living within the necessary five mile radius.

The planned construction for bid is nothing aggressive in design, but rather a simple metal building. There are plans to have three vehicle bays with no amenities for full-time staffing, as the station will only be manned with volunteers. The next station in line to receive full-time staffing would be station 4 in Montreal what it is financial suitable for the district.

Frandsen says the board already has $250,000 set aside in the budget for the project and will have to see what bids come in as to make a call on whether or not it is the right time to build. If the bids come in close to that figure, he says the board “will have decisions to make.”

The engineering company for the project is based in Eldon and all bids are to be run through the firm to make sure design and materials line up. The station would also house water rescue assets and a new pump truck.

Frandsen says that, as call load has increased since the mid-2000s, the need for station space has also increased. Though the board was in a worse financial state at that time, Frandsen is confident that the current board is much more secure in making these purchase decisions. If the bids come in near budget and a plan is approved, Frandsen hopes to have construction underway within 30 days of the decision.