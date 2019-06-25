A 66-year-old Eldon man was killed in a one-vehicle accident traveling Westbound on MO-52.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, David O. Ward was traveling west of VFW Road at 12:04 p.m. Monday, June 24 when his 1997 Chrysler Town and Country travelled off the left side of the roadway and down a steep embankment. The vehicle struck several trees and a culvert and overturned. Ward was transported to University of Missouri Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m.

Ward was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

This is the 10th fatality of June and the 32nd of 2019 for MHSP Troop F.