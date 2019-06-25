Danny Hickman Onstott, son of Evert Arthella and Amanda Dianne St. Piere Onstott, was born, May 7, 1947 in Kankakee, Illinois.

Danny Hickman Onstott, son of Evert Arthella and Amanda Dianne St. Piere Onstott, was born, May 7, 1947 in Kankakee, Illinois. He departed this life, June 20, 2019, in his home, Camdenton, Missouri at the age of Seventy two years, one months and thirteen days.

On June 4, 1965 in Kankakee, Illinois he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Jacqueline Lee Schmidt and to this union three children were born. Together they shared Fifty four years of marriage He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Carl Onstott and his sister, Linda Bowers.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Onstott of Camdenton, Missouri,; three sons, Brett Onstott and wife Valerie of Willard, Missouri, Mark Onstott and wife Jeane of Camdenton, Missouri, and Troy Onstott and wife Beth of Camdenton, Missouri,; five grandchildren, Tyler, Hayden, Jeremy, Owen and Megan and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Danny was raised in Kankakee, Illinois and graduated from Herscher High School in 1965.

Danny made a profession of faith and was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Osage Beach, Missouri. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, boating and fishing with his family, playing Texas Hold'em and spending time with his family and friends.

He was a member of Lake Valley Golf Club. He was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother and a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and his accomplishments and will treasure the memories he created for his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Hope Lutheran Church, Osage Beach, Missouri. Burial will follow in Allee-Memorial Gardens, Camdenton, MIssouri. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude and left at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.alleeholmanhowe.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.