While most students are enjoying the lazy days of summer vacation, there is a group of students who have earned the right to spend the start of their summer vacation continuing their schoolwork. That’s right! This team of three won first place at the (Future Business Leaders of America) FBLA State Competitive Events which earned them a chance to compete at the national level. They have spent two mornings a week during June meeting together to practice their presentation for the national competition.

The team consists of 8th graders (now Freshmen) Alexis Crocie, Hunter Hertzog, and Olivia (Beth) Torimino from Climax Springs. They competed in March in the FBLA Middle School level State competitions in Columbia, MO. Their event consisted of a presentation describing the recycling program that FBLA started in the Climax Springs R-IV school last fall and presented it to judges in the ‘Community Service Project’ event at the state competition.

“We had never competed on the middle school level before and I asked for volunteers to attempt the competitions,” said Janell Dimond, Climax Springs’ FBLA adviser. “I thought it would be a good experience for the students. I knew our team was pretty well prepared for their presentation, but I had no idea their work would earn even near first place. I am so incredibly proud of these students! This has been a very exciting time for these students and for our school!”

After winning at state in March, these students and their families have worked very hard doing fundraisers in the Climax Springs area and raised nearly $3,000 to make the trip to nationals possible for the team.

The FBLA team travels to the FBLA National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas June 28th-July 2nd, where they will represent Missouri in their competitive event.