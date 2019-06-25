Parents of a child who fell through the floor and died waived their preliminary hearing and have been bound over to Miller County Circuit Court.

An arraignment date in circuit court for Mark and Jamie Mitchell, of Eldon, has not been sent. The couple were arrested in December of 2018 after the body of their 2-year-old daughter was found under the floor of their bathroom. Another child in the home was temporarily removed.

On Dec. 20, the couple woke up to find their 2- year-old daughter missing from her bed. Eldon Police Department was notified and responded to find the father, Mark Mitchell, searching for the child. The child’s body was found underneath the bathroom of the home, where there was a hole in the floor. The child had apparently gotten up during the night and had fallen through the hole. Alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor.

According to court records, on January 2nd, 2019 Mark and Jamie Mitchell were charged separately with one count each of Felony A Endangering the Welfare of a child, resulting in death of child. I

n prior court appearances, it was noted the damage to the floor had been repaired and there did not appear to be any other hazards that might harm a child. The defendant's attorney said the child’s death was an unfortunate accident.

The Mitchells are currently free on $50,000 bond.