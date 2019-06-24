The Missouri Department of Conservation's (MDC) Forestry Division does a lot more than TRIM trees. On Monday June 17th, State Forester Ann Koenig and Forester Lance Bushan presented a check for nearly $10,000 to the City of Laurie from their (Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (T.R.I.M.) grant program. Normally MDC reimburses 60% of the T.R.I.M. project, but since Laurie is a Tree City USA city, they reimbursed 75% of the total project costs. On hand to receive the check were several members of Laurie's Enhancement and Tree Committees. This was truly a team effort with the 23 trees being planted around City Hall by the successful bidder, Green Horizons and the removal of several large dead oaks by Colt Tree Services. Project Manager was Ron Holst while the City Clerk Vanessa Hebrank handled the administration and paperwork. City Public Works employees helped on site and contractor Green Side Up donated the sprinkler system.